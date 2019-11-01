Aryzta’s pay report, motor insurance changes, and Glanbia’s shares drop 9%

Investor advisory group Glass Lewis has called on shareholders of the Swiss-Irish bakery group Aryzta to reject its compensation report at its annual general meeting later this month over a lack of “transparency”. Mark Paul has the details.

Motor insurers and brokers will be forced to provide more information to consumers renewing their policies under new rules that come into force today. Dominic Coyle reports.

Shares in Glanbia closed down more than 9 per cent in Dublin yesterday after the company reported a disappointing performance from its performance nutrition unit, writes Ciara O’Brien.

In our big read agenda, Barry O’Halloran examines the cost of saving of switching to wind energy to help save the planet. By the end of 2020, the bill to Irish consumers and businesses is expected to have hit €1.9 billion, and there is every likelihood it will continue rising.

Our interview of the week is John O’Sullivan, chairman of the family-owned Hodson Bay hotel group, who met Mark Paul in its new Hyatt Centric property in Dublin’s Liberties.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald says Northern Ireland could face a significant reduction in transfers from Westminster post Brexit.

In Caveat, Mark Paul says we should all disconnect from our smartphones when we get home from work.

