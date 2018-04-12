Arnotts to get €11m refurbishment; pay rises for workers and Rusal feels the heat

Selfridges Group is to pump €11 million into its Dublin department store, Arnotts, to fund a refurbishment and an upgrade of its technology systems, writes Mark Paul. The store works will include a total overhaul of the beauty hall that fronts onto Henry Street, as well as new restaurant facilities.

We’ll be keeping you up to date on the latest Facebook development but here is Karlin Lillington’s take on Mark Zuckerberg before the US Congress.

Irish workers are in line for their biggest pay rise in a decade, with salaries expected to grow by nearly 7 per cent on average over the next two years, according to the Central Bank of Ireland. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Debt issued by the Dublin-based vehicle used by Russian aluminium giant Rusal to raise finance in international markets has been impacted by sanctions imposed by the United States on the group last week. Joe Brennan has the details

US investment firm Quadrant Real Estate Advisors has lent more than €500 million for Irish commercial property projects since entering the market three years ago to help fund the purchase of Clerys department store in Dublin, and plans to originate a similar amount over the next two years. Joe Brennan reports.

Digital advertising revenues in the Irish market rose 10 per cent to €491 million last year, according to figures from industry body IAB Ireland and accountancy giant PwC, writes Laura Slattery

On theInside Business podcast, produced in association with Irish Life, we hear about the changing fortunes of Irish cricket.

Mastercard, which already employs more than 200 people at its research and development centre in Dublin, is to create 175 new tech jobs in Ireland as it looks to bring more digital payment solutions to market. Charlie Taylor reports.

Cantillon, our resident sage, sees another economic straw in the wind for Brexit, finds the Central Bank pondering what sterling will do and ponders the immense power of Facebook.

The North’s economy is expected to grow by just 1.0 per cent this year against the backdrop of ongoing Brexit uncertainties, political stalemate at Stormont and only a slight pick up in consumer spending, according to a new economic forecast. Francess McDonnell has the details

Thursday is tech and innovation day and Olive Keogh tells us that the motor industry faces growing threat of cybersecurity attacks and also about an app aimed at silencing cyber bullies, while columnist Dick Ahlstrom stresses the importance of research.

