Arch Brexiteer Boris Johnson swings by to address Dublin conference

Boris Johnson, the Tory MP and prominent Brexiteer, has arrived in Dublin ahead of his speech at a business motivational conference, as political turmoil over Brexit continues to rein in London.

Mr Johnson, the former British foreign secretary who is also a critic of current efforts to avoid a hard Border in Ireland, is due to speak later this afternoon at the Pendulum Summit, which is being held at the Convention Centre Dublin in the docklands.

The theme of the Pendulum conference is ‘Leading You to Greatness’’. Mr Johnson, the so-called “big beast” of Tory politics, who is credited with driving the Leave side to victory during the Brexit referendum campaign two-and-a-half years ago, is due give a presentation later in the afternoon on the theme of “opportunity in uncertainty”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has been strongly criticised in Britain in recent days for suggesting that a chaotic, no-deal Brexit is the “closest” thing to what the British public voted for in 2016.

Mr Johnson’s handlers have so far shielded him from media questioning during his visit to Dublin, and he is believed to have asked that his conferebce presentation not be recorded. At lunchtime, however, the organisers of Pendulum, including former rugby star Frankie Sheahan, escorted the politician into a side room, where he posed for photographs and exchanged pleasantries with premium guests.

Diamond ticket holders at the event were invited to queue up for photographs with Mr Johnson, who greeted most of them individually with a brisk handshake and the same refrain: “Hello. I’m Boris. How do you do?”

Aside from briefly greeting the premium ticket holders, Mr Johnson made no other comments, and his office has not responded to any interview requests.

At pendulum, Mr Johnson is due to give a short speech, followed by an onstage question and answer session with RTÉ journalist Bryan Dobson.