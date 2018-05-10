Apple tops the list, Glanbia’s Siobhán Talbot honoured, BMW recalls cars

Apple has catapulted from 11th to pole position in this year’s Irish Times Top 1000 2018 list, the definitive database of Ireland’s leading companies, after the true scale of its Irish operations were disclosed as part of the European Commission’s investigation into its tax affairs last year. The US gadget giant and manufacturer of the iPhone and iPad revealed that it is putting sales of some € 119 billion – a year – through its Irish operation, with all global sales outside of the US recorded here. Find out where your company comes in The Irish Times Top 1000 2018 list here

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot has been named The Irish Times Business Person of the Year for 2018 at an awards ceremony held in Dublin’s Mansion House on Wednesday and Irish sports technology firm Statsports Technologies has been awarded the deal of the year prize. Cacth up with all the winners here.A senior central banker said on Wednesday there is “absolutely no evidence” that overseas buyers of Irish loan portfolios are acting more aggressively in foreclosing on soured mortgages than mainstream banks. Joe Brennan has the details.

BMW Ireland will join its UK counterpart in recalling cars affected by an electrical fault. The models in question are the BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between March, 2007 and August, 2011 , according to a staement from the company.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington tells us that may US tech firms are dismissive of GDPR, probably to their cost.

AI is learning how to trump purveyors of fake news, reports Marie Borann with Dublin-based AI start-up Aylien in the vanguard of a change in machine learning that can detect bias.

Neil Briscoe asks whether autonomous cars are a force for good, or just another way to sells us ads?

Support your favourite musician with new app Fanled which allows music fans to own songs and artist to get paid, says Olive Keogh.

Columnist Chris Horn says that Elon Musk’s volatility is causing some concern within the Tesla board while Fiona Alston hears that it shouldn’t cost a start-up €50,000 to have its own app.

Resident oracle Cantillon warns us that if anybody wants to be the State nominee for the board of AIB that time is running out to apply, ponders the thorny question of social media and 8th Amendment and wonders what’s next for IFG.

