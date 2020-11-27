Anti-alcohol zeal of public health experts peppers reopening debate

Caveat: Does the virus have an alcohol problem or is it the other way round?

Mark Paul

Just 22 of the 9,062 Irish virus clusters identified so far have been attributed to public houses. Photograph: iStock

It is the second week of March, 2020. Ireland has shifted into full blown emergency mode to cope with the pandemic, which officially landed on our shores a fortnight earlier with the first infections.

The economy is beginning to shut down, while people are encouraged by public health experts to limit their social interactions in work, play and life in general. Near panic is around the corner.

