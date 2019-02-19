AIB’s new CFO, hauliers and state aid post Brexit, and pension funds unlocked

AIB is understood to have selected Donal Galvin as its next chief financial officer, as the bank prepares to announce a planned dividend hike next week what would result in an estimated €290 million payment to the State. Joe Brennan has the details.

The Irish haulage industry plans to seek State and EU financial support if a hard Brexit leads to delays and damages business for lorry drivers and transport companies. Simon Carswell reports.

Thousands of people will have up to €2 billion in pension funds unlocked next month when the Budget 2019 increase in the State pension takes effect. Dominic Coyle examines the implications for Irish pensioners.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at New Zealand’s plans to net more tax revenues from tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.