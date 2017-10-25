AIB and trackers, Apple €13bn in back taxes, and Denis O’Brien versus Carlos Slim

Thousands of AIB customers may have been unfairly excluded from the bank’s review of tracker mortgages, The Irish Times has learned. It has emerged that up to late 2008, the bank’s fixed-rate customers were entitled to switch to a tracker once their fixed term was up. Dominic Coyle has the details.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said it is not possible to say when €13 billion in back taxes from Apple will be paid to the State because of commercial sensitivity. The Government is in talks with a company to manage the escrow account that will hold the money. Pat Leahy reports.

Denis O’Brien could be set to go head-to-head with fellow billionaire Carlos Slim in the wholesale telecoms market. His Deep Blue Cable company is planning to expand its undersea fibre activities to Panama and Colombia, which would put him in direct competition with the Mexican tycoon. Mark Paul has the details.

