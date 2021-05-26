Yield Lab to back more Irish start-ups after second close of near €50m fund

State-backed agtech accelerator programme Yield Lab Europe is keen to back more Irish start-ups after announcing the second close of a near €50 million fund.

New investors in the fund, which focused on seed and Series A investments across Europe, include the European Investment Fund and Invest-NL. AIB, which contributed €4 million to the fund in June 2019, has also increased its shareholding.

The first close of the fund in mid-2019 saw Enterprise Ireland among the main investors with the State agency contributing €10 million of the €21 million raised.

The fund has backed seven companies to date including Cork’s ApisProtect, whose technology helps commercial beekeepers protect the health of their honey bees. Other Irish start-ups to received funding include Microgen Biotech, whose technology prevents the uptake of toxic heavy metals into plants and our food, Micron Agritech, which is focused on livestock parasite testing, and Equimetrics, whose activities centre on animal health monitoring.

A number of other Irish start-ups have received investment outside of the accelerator, including Meath-based Hexafly, which has developed a new method of sustainable insect farming and Cork’s MicroSynbiotiX, a biotech start-up which is developing oral vaccines to help combat infections in fish stocks, has also received support from Yield Lab Europe.

The venture capital firm typically provides funding up to €2 million per company with the annual accelerator offering a €100,000 investment and tailored supports.

Yield Lab, which is based in Galway, said it is expanding into Europe, with a new partnership with Startlife, an agrifood tech hub and accelerator for Wageningen University & Research.

‘We believe that zero-carbon agriculture and food production is a tremendous opportunity and can be achieved by 2040,” said Yield Lab chairman Paul Finnerty.

“We have invested and will continue to invest in technologies to enable this transition. We look forward to investing in the innovation that positions Irish agriculture as being properly viewed as part of the climate solution, and not the problem,” he added.