What’s the beef? Why farmers are locking horns with processors

Cattle farming is a loss-making business for most in sector

Cliff Taylor

Rearing beef is now a loss-making business in itself for most farmers, with EU supports needed to move family income from farming into positive territory and off-farm earnings needed to keep afloat.

The beef protests have led to controversy over the share of the final market price which goes to the farmer. But the roots of farmer unhappiness – and of the difficulties facing the sector – go much deeper.

