Trading profit at Kerry Group increases marginally

Trading profit at Kerry Group increased by 0.5 per cent to €340 million during the first six months of the year, its interim results show.

The dairy giant, which recorded a profit of €338.4 million during the same period last year, said the increase reflecting 8.7 per cent growth after taking account of an adverse translation currency impact of 8.2 per cent in the period.

Group trading profit margin reduced by 10 basis points to 10.5 per cent, as underlying margin expansion attributable to improved product mix, operating leverage and efficiencies was offset by currency headwinds and growth investments.

Trading profit margin in its Taste & Nutrition section increased by 10 basis points to 13.1 per cent, due to the benefits of improved product mix, operating leverage and efficiencies, offset by currency headwinds and growth investments.

Trading profit margin in its Consumer Foods section decreased by 60 basis points to 7 per cent, due to significant transaction currency headwinds partly offset by underlying margin expansion.

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the business was making progress.

“Evolving consumer trends and the changing marketplace have provided increased opportunities and demand for Kerry’s industry leading RD&A and broad technology portfolio,” he said.

“This, along with the group’s enhanced end use market focus, drove healthy volume growth and underlying margin expansion in the first half of 2018.

“We also continued to make progress with and invest in business development initiatives aligned to our strategic growth priorities.

“In light of the above, we update our guidance and now expect to achieve growth in adjusted earnings per share of 7 per cent to 10 per cent in constant currency.”