Total Produce to switch shares to new US-listed Dole entity

Fresh fruit and vegetable supplier Total Produce has struck a deal to create a new US-listed entity under the Dole brand.

The deal will see the existing structure between the companies simplified under a common ownership. Total Produce and Dole Foods will merge under Dole plc; Total Produce shareholders will receive 82.5 per cent of Dole shares and the Castle & Cook shareholders, who own the remaining stake in Dole Foods that was not previously acquired by Total Produce, will receive 17.5 per cent.

The new Dole entity will be incorporated in Ireland, and its global headquarters will be located in Dublin. The management teams of Total Produce and Dole will continue to operate the combined business.

The Irish headquartered company bought a 45 per cent stake in Dole in 2018, with the remaining 55 per cent owned by Castle & Cook. The deal values the 55 per cent stake at around $250 million.

Part of the deal includes the completion of an initial public offering and a listing on a major US stock exchange.

Dole is targeting $500 million to $700 million in primary equity capital in the listing, which will also see Total Produce de-list from the Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

The deal, if passed by shareholders and regulators, will create a fresh produce company with an estimated combined 2020 revenue of approximately $9.7 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of $379 million and total assets of approximately $4.5 billion.

“I am confident the combined business will open new avenues of value creation for shareholders and pursue innovation in healthy nutrition for our customers worldwide,” said Carl McCann, chairman of Total Produce.

“Our intention to list the new company in the United States marks an exciting next step for Dole. The combined company will become the largest global player with over 170 years of history in fresh produce in both companies, a highly diversified portfolio, resilient earnings and a strong balance sheet that positions us well for accelerated growth.

“We look forward to beginning this next chapter and providing increased opportunity for our shareholders, dedicated employees, customers, suppliers and partners.”

The deal was described by Davy analysts as “equal part novel as it is value accretive”.

“Achievement of the minimum agreed IPO valuation condition catalyses significant equity upside for existing shareholders,” Roland French and Cathal Kenny wrote in a note. “The targeted US$500-700 million equity raise fundamentally reshapes the capital structure and provides a foundation for future investment and growth.”