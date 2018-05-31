Total Produce maintains full year guidance

Expectations for full year growth at fruit and vegetable company Total Produce are unchanged despite limited growth in the first half of the year due to unusual weather, the company said.

In a trading update issued to the stock market in advance of the company’s annual general meeting (agm) on Thursday, Total said it is targeting “continued growth for 2018 on a like for like basis”, excluding the impact of the Dole foods acquisition.

At the beginning of February the company agreed to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Dole for $300 million (€257 million). The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second half of this year.

To finance the transaction, Total issued 63 million new ordinary shares raising $180 million.

Also in its trading update the company noted its shareholder dividend will increase by 10 per cent to 2.4527 cent per share. That will be paid on June 1st subject to shareholder approval.

“Total Produce is in a strong financial position and the Dole transaction represents a very significant step and a continuation of the Group’s successful expansion strategy,” the company told its shareholders.