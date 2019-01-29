Total Produce completes sale of Nordic salad business

Irish fruit and veg producer Total Produce sold two production facilities, it said on Tuesday - a condition of its purchase of a 45 per cent stake in US-based Dole Foods.

Total Produce, completed the sale of its Nordic salad business to BAMA International, a subsidiary of Norway’s largest distributor of fruit and veg - BAMA Gruppen.

The two facilities in question, one of which was in Helsingborg, Sweden, and the other in Espoo, Finland, specialised in washed and ready-to-eat salads.

The sale of Saba Fresh Cuts AB was a condition of the European Commission’s approval of Total Produce’s acquisition of a stake in Dole which closed in July 2018.

The sale of the stake in Dole cost the Irish company $300 million (€262 million). Total Produce is expected to exercise its right to purchase all the shares in US-based Dole Food Company within five years.