Teeling Whiskey Distillery visitor centre generates €13m in revenue

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin has welcomed 425,000 visitors since opening in 2015, and achieved revenues of almost €13 million over the period, the company has told The Irish Times.

This income is a combination of visitors to the distillery, sales from the adjoining cafe and gift shop, as well as revenue from event space rentals.

The whiskey brand was launched in 2012, with the distillery opening three years later, producing its own Irish whiskey. It is run by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling.

In a further boost to the distillery, Fáilte Ireland has given it €200,000 to further develop its facilities, as part of its Dublin Surprising Stories grant scheme. And the visitor centre has been shortlisted for Europe’s leading distillery tour at the World Travel Awards.

High-quality whiskeys

Teeling said the Fáilte Ireland funding would be used to “evolve the distillery’s visitor experience in the years to come”. Founder and chief executive Jack Teeling said the company would continue to “represent the new breed of Irish whiskey distillers through high-quality whiskeys and by evolving the distillery experience”.

Vivienne Storan of Fáilte Ireland added: “It’s a testament to the quality of the distillery’s experience that so many visitors have come through the doors in such a short space of time. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for... an attraction that continues to create new ways for visitors to enjoy the craft of Dublin whiskey distilling.”