Supermac's wins trademark battle with McDonald's

Galway-based fast food chain Supermac's has won its battle to force burger giant McDonald’s to relinquish its “big mac” trademark.

In a judgement from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), it was found that McDonald’s had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or a restaurant name.

Supermac's formally submitted a request to EUIPO to cancel the use of the “big mac” and “mc” trademarks that McDonald’s had registered. The court found that McDonald’s would bear the costs for revocation.

Supermac's managing director and founder Pat McDonagh said the trademark represents a victory for small businesses all over the world.

“We knew when we took on this battle that it was a David versus Goliath scenario but, just because McDonald’s has deep pockets, and we are relatively small in context doesn’t mean we weren’t going to fight our corner,” he said.