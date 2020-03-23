Supermac’s to close all Irish stores from Thursday

Fast food chain Supermac’s will close its 108 restaurants across Ireland by 7pm on Thursday, adding to the closures of McDonald’s, Subway, Nando’s and Starbucks coffee shops announced in the past 24 hours.

The Galway-headquartered company said its outlets will close from Thursday to allow the emergency services currently using the outlets for food to make alternative arrangements. All of the company’s seating areas will close from Monday night.

“We would like to thank our staff and customers in these challenging times. We would also like to thank the emergency services personnel and wish them well in their efforts in these unprecedented times,” a company spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday sandwich chain Subway said its outlets would close while Nando’s and McDonald’s also confirmed closures.

Subway said it it had authorised its franchise owners to close all 159 outlets by 5pm on Monday. “We took this decision as we want to continue doing everything in our power to keep people safe,” the company said.

In addition to its 159 Irish outlets, Subway has a 2,413 stores in Britain which will also close.

Casual dining chain Nando’s has already closed all restaurants across Ireland and Britain “to help limit the spread of Covid-19”.

Nando’s, which has 12 restaurants in the Republic and seven in Northern Ireland, said it took the decision to close its restaurants temporarily on Sunday.

“Eat in, collect and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice and our remaining food will be given away to those who need it most across the community,” the company said in a statement.

Starbucks announced the closure of all its coffee shops from Monday night in a statement issued on its social media platforms. “As we navigate the impact of Covid-19 in Ireland, the health and wellbeing of our partners and customers is our highest priority. In this spirit, we are temporarily closing all Starbucks stores until further notice.”

Insomnia closed its coffee shops on Friday while KFC announced on Saturday that it is closing all its restaurants in Britain and Ireland, but that it would remain open for drive-thru and home delivery.

Irish beef

The two major Irish farming representative bodies have called for the Government to intervene after the McDonald’s announcement. McDonald’s is one of the biggest purchasers of Irish beef in the world, spending €160 million a year on 40,000 tonnes. A fifth of all its beef in European restaurants comes from Irish cattle.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the closure of McDonald’s restaurants was understandable but was also a “big blow” to the sector.

He said he had written to the EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski stating that the Commission needs to stand ready to support the EU beef market while it is being impacted by coronavirus.

“The Irish beef price is already well below the cost of production for farmers. They cannot sustain any further cuts,” he explained.

The Irish Creamery Milk Supplier Association (ICMSA) said measures are required immediately to support food producers through the crisis. He said McDonald’s decision to shut could have a “potentially serious impact on food supply chains”.

”ICMSA is very conscious of the health problems that will be the Government’s overriding concern right now – and we share their priorities. However, attention must also be devoted to the question of getting the key elements of our economy through what will be difficult weeks, god forbid, months.

“The McDonald’s decision also underlines the absolute primacy of the need to keep our food supply-chains working smoothly delivering high quality food to EU consumer at this critical time.

“We have to realise that, apart from the frontline workers like medical and gardaí, the next most important category are those producing and supplying our food and that means, principally, the farmers, workers in food processing and food retailers.”