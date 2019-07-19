Storm Ali blows National Ploughing Championships into €500,000 loss

The impact of Storm Ali last year sent pretax losses soaring to almost €500,000 at the company which operates the National Ploughing Championships.

The storm last September forced organisers of the event staged at Tullamore to cancel the biggest day of the three-day event and incur additional costs by putting on an extra day on the Friday.

New accounts filed by the National Ploughing Association of Ireland Company Ltd show pretax losses at the company were €494,370 in the 12 months to the end of January 31st, compared with €55,865 the previous year. Revenues decreased by 12 per cent to €4.97 million from €5.6 million.

Managing director Anna Marie McHugh said it was “obviously very disappointing”. “But this was due to circumstances beyond our control last year and we had to cancel our biggest day of the three-day event on the Wednesday due to the weather event – Storm Ali,” she said.

“We also had to put on an extra day and this extra cost was not factored into the original pricing. However, we were delighted to be able to hold the extra day for our exhibitors and the public. We are also very grateful of everyone that was involved in the lead-up to the weather impact and the clean-up operation.”

Directors’ pay totalled €220,393. The company employs 11 including directors and staff costs totalled €557,649.

An estimated 250,000 are expected to attend the 88th National Ploughing Championships in mid-September at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow.