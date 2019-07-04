Solid start for drinks group C&C as it eyes FTSE listing

Drinks group C&C said it made a solid start to its fiscal year, with trading in line with current market expectations.

The Bulmers maker also said it would seek inclusion in London’s FTSE series, cancelling its Dublin listing to facilitate it.

C&C is currently listed and traded on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange.

Despite the move, the drinks group will remain based in Ireland, and will continue to be tax resident here. It has a significant manufacturing operation in Ireland.

Group chief executive Stephen Glancey said 2019 had been “transformational” for C&C. “The acquisition and subsequent performance of Matthew Clark & Bibendum contributed to earnings growth of over 20 per cent,” he said. “Reflecting the inherent strength of the C&C business today, our objective is to again deliver double digit EPS growth in FY20. Thereafter, we will target EPS growth in a mid to high single digit range.”