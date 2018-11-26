Revenues fall by 5.2% at Aryzta

Revenues at Swiss Irish food group Aryzta fell by 5.2 per cent in the first three months of its financial year, as the Cuisine de France maker reiterated its target of mid to high single-digit earnings for 2019.

In the three months to October 31st 2018, Aryzta reported group revenue of €862.3 million, down by 5.2 per cent, but up by 0.3 per cent on an organic basis. Aryzta said the decline was due to the impact of disposals and currency movements.

Kevin Toland, chief executive, said the group continued to work on “challenges facing the business” during the first quarter, and remains “resolutely focused” on its core, the frozen business-to-business bakery market, as it implements its multi-year turnaround strategy.

Earlier this month Aryzta successfully completed a massive rights issue, raising net proceeds of about €740 million. A total of 97.4 per cent of shareholders took up their rights at a cost of one Swiss franc (€ 0.88 cent) a share, howeverhundreds of Irish shareholders lost out after being effectively locked out of the fundraising .

The proceeds of the rights issue will be used to reduce the group’s debt, and it will also provide the necessary capital to implement Project Renew, Aryzta’s competitive re-positioning programme targeted to achieve € 90 million of annual run-rate savings by FY2021.

“This stronger capital structure and improved liquidity will allow the management team to transition from a position of perceived commercial stress to a position of stability and instead to focus on strengthening our customer relationships, enhancing our operating efficiency, ongoing deleveraging of our balance sheet and, in time, returning the business to performance and growth.”

Aryzta said it expects mid to high single-digit organic earnings (EBITDA) growth full-year 2019.