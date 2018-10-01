Revenues fall by 10% at food group Aryzta

Revenues fell by almost 10 per cent at Swiss-Irish baked goods group Aryzta, as earnings slumped by 28 per cent, as the food group looks to reverse its fortunes by targeting earnings growth in 2019.

On Monday, the Cuisine de France maker said that revenues fell by 9.5 per cent to €3.4 billion in the year to July 31st 2018. In Europe, revenues fell by 1.6 per cent to €1.7 billion, while in North America sales fell by 18.4 per cent to €1.5 billion, and by 0.9 per cent in the rest of the world. Earnings (EBITDA) declined by 28.2 per cent to € 301.8 million. Aryzta had a net debt: earnings ratio of 3.83.

Looking ahead, Aryzta said it expects underlying performance to be stable, with “mid- to high single- digit” organic earnings growth.

Aryzta has been struggling with high debt levels, its failure to offload its stake in French frozen foods group Picard, and difficulties in its US business.

In August, Aryzta said it would raise €800 million in a capital raise to strengthen its balance sheet and improve liquidity. This capital raise is expected to close on November 19th.