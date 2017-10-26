Revenues down at Bulmers manufacturer C&C

Net revenues at drinks group C&C were down 4 per cent for the six months ended August 31st, 2017, but operating profit rose marginally.

The manufacturer, marketer and distributor of Bulmers, beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water announced results on Thursday.

It said revenues fell to €273.1 million from €283.5 million during the same period last year.

Operating profit was “broadly unchanged” at €50.5 million, up from €50.3 million.

More to follow.