Revenue falls at Origin Enterprises as weather, pandemic hits business

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises said annual revenue fell 11.6 per cent and pretax profit fell by almost 50 per cent as unseasonable weather and the Covid-19 pandemic hit business.

Revenue fell to just under €1.6 billion in the year ended July 31st 2020, with operating profit declined more than 46 per cent to €44.1 million. Pretax profit was €39 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of 25.69 cent was in line with guidance. Over the period, Origin reduced nebt debt to €53.2 million, with free cash flow of €64.3 million.

The company suspended its final dividend, with a total dividend of 3.15 cent, down from 21.32 cent in 2019.

The year also saw the disposal of the group’s 20 per cent stake in Ferrari Zagatto in Brazil.

The company also announced it had appointed Hostelworld’s TJ Kelly as its new chief financial officer. Mr Kelly is set to leave the hostel booking platform by March 1st 2021, with his successor already appointed. Sean Coyle has also been appointed chief executive, replacing Tom O’Mahoney who announced in June he would retire after 13 years with Origin.

Origin also appointed Alex Steel as Group Commercial Director and Brendan Kent as Managing Director of Agri-Inputs division after the year-end.

Mr Coyle descrived the year as “challenging” for the group, with prolonged unseasonal weather conditions reducing demand for agronomy services and crop input investment spend. The challenges presented

“Covid-19 presented further operational challenges for the business, however thanks to the collective efforts of all of our people and our contingency actions we continued to serve our customers, delivering solid profitability and strong operating cash flow,” he said. “FY20 was defined by extreme weather challenges, with the wettest autumn winter planting season in 30 years, followed by extremely dry conditions in the third quarter, which persisted into June, further lowering the intensity of crop input investment spend. Given the extreme nature of these weather conditions, we would expect crop plantings to normalise in FY21, which will increase market demand for agronomy services and crop inputs and return the Group to growth.”

He warned of the impact of a potential no-deal Brexit on the business, along with the ongoing pandemic.

“We will continue to implement our prudent risk management approach and capital allocation strategy,” he said. “With our resilient, integrated crop services business model, scalable and diversified market positions, and strong leadership team in place, I am confident we will successfully overcome these challenges and deliver on the group’s 2023 strategic and financial growth ambitions.”