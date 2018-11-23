Revenue at Irish-headquartered Origin Enterprises up 24%

Revenue at Dublin-headquartered agri-services group Origin Enterprises was up 24 per cent in the last quarter, with the company “well positioned” to handle the fallout from a no deal Brexit, it has said in a trading update.

Group revenue was €430 million for the three months to October 31st, 2018, compared to €346.7 million in the corresponding period last year. The three months represents the first quarter of the company’s financial year.

On an underlying basis at constant currency, revenue increased by €62.4 million, which was up 18 per cent, “reflecting higher seed, crop protection and fertiliser volumes and prices in the period”.

Underlying volume growth in agronomy services and crop inputs, excluding crop marketing volumes, was 13.7 per cent in the period.

Revenue for the Republic and the UK was up 19.2 per cent to €261.5 million from €219.5 last year.

“Ireland and the UK delivered a good performance recording underlying volume growth in agronomy services and crop inputs of 14.4 per cent in the period,” the company said.

“In particular, this performance was positively supported by seasonal timing and volume contribution from the Bunn fertiliser business which was acquired in the prior year.”

On an underlying basis at constant currency, there was an increase in revenue of 18 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. The impact of currency movements on revenue during the period was an increase of €2.5 million (1.2 per cent).

Overall, Origin said it had been “a positive start to trading” for the 2019 financial year in what is a “seasonally quiet” first quarter.

“Demand levels for agronomy services and crop inputs were strong in the period, supported by a combination of early season timing and generally improved sentiment on-farm,” it said.

“The planting profile for autumn and winter cropping is broadly favourable across our markets.

“The seasonality of Origin’s revenue and earnings profile has historically followed the northern European growing season, resulting in over 95 per cent of earnings being generated in the second half of the Origin financial year.”

The balance of this seasonality profile is expected to change following the group’s acquisition of the Fortgreen business in Brazil, which completed in August 2018. The group will now have an exposure to southern hemisphere growing seasons.

More than 65 per cent of Fortgreen’s earnings typically arise in the first half of the Origin financial year, which result in additional revenues and higher margin earnings being recognised in the first half.

On Brexit, Origin said it was “well prepared” for any short-term disruption that may result from a no deal scenario. “The UK’s exit from the European Union continues to be an area of focus,” it said.

“Given Origin’s well-diversified businesses in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe and Latin America, the Group is able to maintain a flexible approach to dealing with the potential challenges that might arise following Brexit.

“We believe that we are well prepared for any short-term logistical disruption that may result from a no-deal Brexit, however the board and senior management will continue to closely monitor Brexit negotiations and adjust the group’s strategic and operational plans as necessary.”

The company is holding its annual general meeting in the Merrion Hotel, Dublin, on Friday.