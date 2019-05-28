Profits rise at Ballymaloe Cookery School

Accumulated profits at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork last year increased to €2.7 million.

New accounts show that the firm that operates Darina Allen’s Ballymaloe Cookery School recorded profits of €62,134 in the 12 months to the end of August last. This followed a €45,548 loss in 2017.

The firm employs 60 staff and costs last year totalled €1.97 million.

One of Darina Allen’s sons, Toby is the school’s general manager and was appointed to the company board in February, 2018.

Commenting on the financial performance, he said: “After a number of difficult years , where we had some one off expenses that we needed to absorb, last year was more upbeat and we once again showed a small profit.”

The mainstay of the operation is the 12-week certificate course which costs €12,595 per person and runs three times a year

Mr Allen said: “This year has again been challenging with Brexit causing uncertainty that has had an effect on our Irish and British students.

“Our current 12 week course is a little under subscribed – about 5 per cent down – but still shows the international character of our students with 14 nationalities present.”

Mr Allen added: “Our next 12 week course in September is on course to be fully subscribed and we have tackled the uncertainty caused by Brexit by increasing our advertising and social media exposure.”

Pay to directors increased from €247,864 to €262,221 and includes pension payments of €65,016.

The accounts put a book value of €3.3 million on the firm’s fixed assets – up from €3.2 million in 2017.