Pre-tax profits down 39% at meat processing group Arrow

Pre-tax profits at Arrow Group, a meat processing group that had one of its plants shut down this month due to a Covid-19 outbreak among staff, declined by 39 per cent to €11.6 million last year.

More than 50 cases of Covid-19 have been detected amongst the workforce at the Arrow Group owned Irish Dog Foods plant in Naas, Co Kildare. The plant remains shut as a result of the outbreak.

New consolidated accounts filed by the Arrow Group show it recorded the decrease in pre-tax profits despite revenues climbing by 7 per cent, from €551.8 million to €591.45 million, in the 12 months to December 29th last.

The group, which is headquartered in Co Waterford, is owned by brothers Peter, John and Michael Queally who also own Dawn Meats.

Numbers employed by the group last year increased from 1,889 to 2,021, as staff costs increased from €76.49 million to €82.8 million.

The drop in profits was largely as a result of combined non-cash impairment costs of stock and fixed assets, along with non-cash amortisation costs totalling €8 million.

The accounts were signed off before the Irish Dog Foods shut-down. Addressing the business impact of Covid-19, directors of the group said: “We are closely monitoring the potential impact of Covid-19 on our 2020 financial results and cash-flows, and have prepared a detailed risk assessment and projections in light of this. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our staff and customers.”

The group is taking “a number of measures to reduce any potential impact, including adjusting capacity to current demand and preserving cash. Measures have been taken to ensure operations adhere to current HSE guidelines,” they added.

The directors believe “the group is well placed to manage the impact of Covid-19 and indeed manage all business risks successfully”.

On the group’s 2019 performance, the directors said that “2019 has been a positive trading year for the group, reporting consecutive increases in turnover, which builds on the strong performance on the prior year.

“The increase is attributable to increased activity with new and existing customers and new product lines across all key markets,” they added.

“Underlying profit was impacted by asset impairments recorded in the year, however, the group continues to benefit from positive customer sentiment and an increased market share.”

The group last year paid out a dividend of €1.85 million, after a dividend payout of €7.5 million in 2018. Pay for six directors last year totalled €927,675.

The directors said that in light of the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, the group will continue to focus on the control of costs and broadening its customer base across all regions.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €16.8 million.

The group recorded post tax profits of €9.16 million after paying corporation tax of €2.4 million.

On December 29th the group had shareholder funds of €180 million, including accumulated profits of €161 million. The group’s cash pile increased from €17.02 million to €20.06 million.

The group’s research and development (R&D) costs last year totalled €3.97 million.