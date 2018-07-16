Portlaoise to become new hub for Europe’s mozzarella

Glanbia will bolster its position as Europe’s leading mozzarella cheese manufacturer with the opening of new €130m production plant in Co Laois.

The company and its US partner Leprino have announced plans for major new facility in Portlaoise, which will see the creation of 78 new jobs.

A site for the proposed plant has already been identified at the recently established Togher National Industrial Estate in Portlaoise.

It is expected to have the capacity to produce 45,000 tons of cheese annually when fully operational, making it one of the biggest mozzarella hubs in Europe.

If planning permission is successful, construction will begin later this year with the new plant expected to begin production in 2020.

Glanbia and Leprino Foods already have an existing joint venture partnership in Glanbia Cheese, was established in 2000, with big manufacturing plants in Llangefni in Wales and in Magheralin in Co Down.

Glanbia Cheese now ranks as the biggest mozzarella manufacturer in Europe.

“Today’s announcement is one of the largest new name food FDI (foreign direct investment) projects secured for Ireland by Enterprise Ireland in recent times,” Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said.

She said the investment will deliver a positive impact to the region, supporting sustainable economic growth, regional development and secure employment.

“This is a great day for Glanbia Cheese, Portlaoise and the Midlands region,”

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, said.

“ The economic growth of our regions through the creation of sustainable jobs is a priority for Government, and I am delighted to see this level of investment and such a significant number of jobs being created here today - most certainly a welcome boost to the economy of Portlaoise,” he added.

Glanbia managing director Siobhán Talbot said: “ Our partnership with Leprino Foods has been very successful for both partners to date and we are very positive about the potential of this new venture.”