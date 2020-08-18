Planning permission granted for €2m Kildare warehouse expansion

US multinational Keurig Dr Pepper has been granted planning permission by Kildare County Council for a €2 million expansion to a former Lidl distribution warehouse in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The US company behind brands such as Dr Pepper and 7up has already advertised for several senior positions for the new manufacturing hub off the Great Connell Road.

The company, which has 25,000 employees worldwide, said it is aiming to expand and diversify its supply chain by opening the facility in Newbridge.

Keurig Dr Pepper is the parent company to more than 100 brands that also includes Snapple, Canada Dry and Sunkist.

According to planning documents, the gross floor area of the former Lidl premises will be increased from 31,986 sq m to 34,191 sq m. The car park will also be extended to fit 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

Increase in demand

Other additions to the building to convert it for the manufacture of beverages include an external chiller and condensing units and a wastewater treatment plant. The estimated total construction value of the development is over €2 million.

The company has seen a worldwide increase in demand for its drinks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of July, Keurig Dr Pepper reported second quarter sales of $2.86 billion (€2.4 billion) , an increase from $2.81 billion (€2.3 billion) in the second quarter of 2019.

It also said that beverage sales including canned Dr Pepper grew by 6.2 percent during the quarter, due to a combination of factors including new flavours of Canada Dry and Dr Pepper, and increased demand during the pandemic.

Last week the company tweeted that a temporary shortage of Dr Pepper drinks on supermarket shelves was being addressed and stocks would return soon.