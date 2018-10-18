Pernod Ricard gets fiscal year off to upbeat start

Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard started its fiscal year with an upbeat tone as demand for premium foreign spirits in China and India soars amid rising incomes.

The boon in Asia echoes last week’s strong performance by rival LVMH’s wine and spirits division, which includes Belvedere vodka and Moet and Chandon champagne.

Sales at the world’s second-largest distiller grew by 10.4 per cent on an organic basis in the first quarter, the company said Thursday, beating the average analyst forecast for 7.9 per cent. While growth in Europe and the Americas was uninspiring, Asia and the rest of the world surged 23 per cent, with China and India doing notably well.

While the company is benefiting from growth in China and India, the decline in emerging market currencies took a bit out of sales. Reported growth was much slower, at 7.2 per cent, because of declines in the Indian rupee and Turkish lira.

Pernod Ricard on Thursday reiterated its prediction of 5 per cent to 7 per cent profit growth. In August, the Paris-based company had increased the forecast by a percentage point, on the back of strong demand in Asia, where it sells brands such as Martell cognac and Ballantine’s Finest Scotch whisky.

The drinks group has begun returning more cash to shareholders, proposing a higher dividend from fiscal 2017, reflecting the company’s accelerating growth and reduced debt. –Bloomberg