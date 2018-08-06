PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi to step down

PepsiCo said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive after 12 years at the helm and named president Ramon Laguarta as her replacement.

Mr Laguarta will take over from Ms Nooyi on October 3rd and will also join the board, the company said in a statement.

Ms Nooyi (62), who has been with the company for 24 years, will continue as chairwoman of the board until early 2019.

Mr Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of PepsiCo, oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs in his role as president.

He also served as chief executive of the company’s Europe Sub-Saharan Africa division before becoming president.

The company’s shares have gained 78 per cent since Ms Nooyi took the top job in 2006.

- Reuters