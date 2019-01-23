Patisserie Valerie’s flagship Irish store closes ‘until further notice’

Patisserie Valerie’s flagship Irish store in Dublin has “closed until further notice” following the company’s fall into administration.

On Tuesday evening the casual dining and café group announced it had appointed KPMG as administrators “as a direct result of the significant fraud” discovered in the group.

Chairman Luke Johnson personally extended an unsecured, interest free loan of £3 million (€3.4 million ) to ensure the January wages were paid and to assist the administrators in trading “as many profitable stores as possible”.

However, the Henry Street, Dublin, branch of the group which is located in Debenhams has had to close. A note posted at the restaurant says: “Patisserie Valerie has closed until further notice. Our Debenhams restaurant is now open on the 3rd floor. Thank you.”

While the future of the Irish branches are unclear, Patisserie Valerie had removed contact details for both its Henry street and Blanchardstown stores from its website by Wednesday morning.

In response to a query from The Irish Times, UK auditors KPMG said they didn’t have further details of which stores are closing as yet.

A statement on Tuesday evening said the joint administrators will continue to trade 121 stores while the assess options for the business. But a total of 70 stores and concessions will close, something that will result in “a significant number of redundancies”.

Patisserie Valerie’s Henry street outlet in Dublin. Photograph: Peter Hamilton

Extensive fraud

The London-headquartered bakery group was unable to renew its banking facilities following extensive fraud discovered in its accounts.

The insolvency will wipe out investors in the chain, whose shares haven’t traded since the scandal erupted in October. The loss of at least 70 bakeries adds to the empty storefronts on the UK’s shopping streets, where retailers ranging from electronics chain Maplin to the British arm of Toys “R” Us have already disappeared.

Former Patisserie finance director Chris Marsh and former company auditor Grant Thornton are under investigation by UK regulators, and the Serious Fraud Office has opened a criminal probe..

Mr Johnson had worked to save the business from insolvency, saying in October that he’d lend it £20 million to stave off collapse. The company also said then that it raised £15.7 million pounds through the issuance of new shares.

After Patisserie hired forensic accountants to comb through its accounts, they discovered “very significant manipulation of the balance sheet and profit-and-loss accounts,” according to a statement last week.

Mr Johnson’s private equity firm Risk Capital Partners backed the acquisition of Patisserie Valerie 80 years after it opened in London in 1926.

The serial entrepreneur, who first made his fortune by investing in the successful restaurant chain Pizza Express, also holds shares in the Brighton Pier on England’s south coast and swimming brand Zoggs International. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg