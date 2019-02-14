Patisserie Valerie rescued by management and private equity

Scandal-hit British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings has been bought out of administration by its management with help from a private equity company.

The Financial Times reported Los Angeles-based Causeway Capital was behind the deal while the UK’s Telegraph newspaper said that Dublin-based private equity company Causeway Capital Partners was the company in question. It controls over 65 outlets of BB’s bakers and baristas across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators KPMG did not comment.

The buyers want to keep around 100 stores open, depending on the outcome of talks with landlords, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Philpotts and Baker & Spice and two other brands within the group are to be sold separately.

Patisserie Valerie plunged into crisis in October after its owner uncovered accounting irregularities. It hired KPMG in a last-ditch attempt to save the company, which traces its roots back to a shop founded 93 years ago. – Reuters