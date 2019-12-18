Papal mass helps Fitzers Catering to increase profits by 50% in 2018

Pretax profits at Fitzers Catering jumped by 50 per cent to €624,338 last year, boosted by the provision of catering services to the Papal Mass at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Barry Storey, chief executive of Fitzers Catering, said the Mass was one of a number of key events in the company’s outdoor division last year. Others included the Ireland v All Black rugby international, the 4th of July party at the US ambassador’s residence as well as test cricket matches against Pakistan and India in Malahide.

Mr Storey said the combined revenues from those events totalled €250,000. New accounts for Fitzers Catering Ltd show that overall revenues last year actually fell marginally, from €13.37 million to €13.28 million.

For 2019, revenues should be more than €16 million, with pretax profits reaching €800,000, according to Mr Storey. He pointed to increased activity within existing venues, as well as support from new venues such as the Curragh racecourse, where the company has commenced a three-year contract.

Fitzers also provides catering services for the Convention Centre Dublin, where last year’s events included the Euro 2020 Qualifying Draw and the Pendulum Summit. The business employs 80 full time staff and up to 800 casual staff.

Accumulated profits at the end of last year totalled €3.1 million. Staff costs amounted to €5.8 million.