Pallas Foods seeks 55 redundancies at warehousing operation

A leading distributor to the food service industry has sought 55 voluntary redundancies at its warehousing operations, in Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

Pallas Foods, founded by the Geary family in the 1980s, employs 350 people at the west Limerick facility, and a total of 1,300 in across nationwide.

In February 2017 it began the process of bringing together Pallas Foods and Brakes Ireland to form one company.

Sysco, the largest U.S. food distributor, is the parent company of both Brakes and Pallas Foods.

Pallas services over 9,000 customers from its 2017 portfolio of more than 14,500 products, offering fresh, frozen, ambient and non-food products, in addition to an extensive wine list from its Private Vines Collection.

It took the decision to seek the redundancies following a review of its supply chain operations and is to centralise its warehousing operations in Dublin.

Despite its decision to seek redundancies the company has confirmed it is to invest €2 million in its Newcastle West shared services facility.

Some employees will have the option to be redeployed to the firm’s Dublin plant.

In a statement sent to the Limerick Leader, Peter Jackson, CEO of Pallas Foods, said: “In a highly competitive marketplace, the development simplifies our supply chain and improves our service to our customers and allows us to continue to invest more in our businesses across Ireland.”

“The investment programme, which commences in early 2019, underpins our long-term commitment to Newcastle West - a site that employs upwards of 350 people and that continues to play a very important role within the growing Pallas Foods’ business.”

“Employing over 1,300 people across the island of Ireland, the investment by Pallas Foods in Newcastle West will assist our endeavours in the retention and attraction of employee talent.”