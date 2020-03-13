Packing up pans in l’Ecrivain to bring Irish food to the tourists of Temple Bar
Derry and Sallyanne Clarke are moving on from their Michelin-starred restaurant
Derry and Sallyanne Clarke: their new business venture will see them partner in a facility which can seat 80 in the restaurant area and 120 in the bar. Photograph: Tom Honan
If there’s one thing l’Ecrivain restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke don’t like, it’s Tripadvisor. As an outsider, one would think criticism rarely darkens their door and, even if it does, they’ve satisfied some of the toughest critics around by winning and holding on to a Michelin star for 17 years.
But disapproval from the oft virulent reviewers on the travel site really seems to stick in their craw.