If there’s one thing l’Ecrivain restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke don’t like, it’s Tripadvisor. As an outsider, one would think criticism rarely darkens their door and, even if it does, they’ve satisfied some of the toughest critics around by winning and holding on to a Michelin star for 17 years.

But disapproval from the oft virulent reviewers on the travel site really seems to stick in their craw.