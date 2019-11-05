Ornua opens €30m cheese production facility in Spain

Kerrygold-owner Ornua has opened a new €30 million cheese production facility in Ávila, the Spanish province located northwest of Madrid.

On a former Ornua cheese manufacturing site which was destroyed by a fire two years ago, the facility will initially by capable of producing 35,000 tonnes of mozzarella and “pizza cheese”. Ornua plans to increase that to 70,000 tonnes.

Ornua, which supplies enough cheese for more than 100 million pizzas each year, said the opening of the facility ties in with the creation of a new division - Ornua ingredients Europe, which will bring its Spanish and UK ingredients businesses together. The new division will have a combined turnover in excess of €300 million, more than 600 staff and four facilities.

The Ávila site, which employs about 120 staff, includes a research and development centre which is specifically looking at the developing the “next generation of pizza cheese and cheese ingredients” for a market valued at more than $130 billion.

Pizza market

It also features an in-line cooling system and technology to produce the food for the “stuffed crust” sector of the pizza market.

“This major investment will play a key role in enhancing our cheese ingredients capacity and capabilities,” said Ornua chief executive John Jordan,

Dublin-headquartered Ornua has annual sales in excess of €2 billion and is the Republic’s largest exporter of dairy products. Its Ornua foods division is responsible for the sales of consumer brands including Kerrygold, Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders. The ingredients business sells to food manufacturing and food service customers.