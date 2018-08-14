Origin Enterprises completes €49m Brazilian acquisition

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in a Brazilian speciality nutrition business for up to 218 million Brazilian Real (€49.1 million).

In a stock market announcement the company said it had acquired 65 per cent in Fortgreen Commercial Agricola, a deal that marks its entry into South America.

As part of the transaction the company has agreed to acquire a 20 per cent shareholding in Ferrari Zagatto E Cia - an agronomy service and crop input distribution business - which is expected to close during the first half of the company’s 2018/2019 financial year.

Fortgreen is focused on developing value added crop nutrition and services around 1,200 customers and, announcing the acquisition earlier this year, Origin said it offers an “excellent entry point” into the Brazilian market.

Under the terms of the transaction Origin are acquiring the shareholding on a cash free and debt free basis for an initial cost of 179 million Brazilian Real, while an additional consideration of up to 39 million Brazilian Real will be payable 12 months after the acquisition based on the achievement of specific profit targets.

Fortgreen’s revenue for 2017 reached 123 million Brazilian Real while earnings totalled 40 million Brazilian Real.

Additionally, Origin has agreed to acquire the remaining 35 per cent shareholding on a specified date, with the purchase price linked to future profitability of the company. Separately, the company can acquire an additional 40 per cent in Ferrari in 2020.

“Fortgreen and Ferrari underline Origin’s strategic priority to scale its technology and service portfolios in markets which provide tangible growth opportunities.

“The Transactions also provide the platform to address the Group’s requirements for meaningful geographical diversification and seasonality balance,” the company said.

Earlier this year Origin acquired a Belgium-based fertiliser company, Pillaert-Mekoson, for an undisclosed sum. That company is a provider of standard and prescription fertilisers in Belgium and the surrounding regions, with a turnover in the 2017 financial year of €35 million.

Listed on Dublin’s ESM market and London’s AIM, Origin focuses on specialist agribusiness services and has a presence in Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Poland Romania and Ukraine.