Origin Enterprises chief executive to retire after 13 years

Agriservices group Origin Enterprises said group chief executive Tom O’Mahony is to retire after 13 years in the role.

Current chief financial officer Sean Coyle will step into the role from July 1st, with the leadership transition taking place between now and the end of July.

Origin will now begin the hunt for a new CFO to replace Mr Coyle, who was appointed to the role and the board in 2018. Prior to joining Origin, he was group finance director and managing director of the supply chain division of UDG Healthcare, and was formerly chief financial officer at Aer Lingus.

Mr O’Mahony said it was an appropriate time for change, and welcomed his successor’s appointment.

“Sean combines the necessary leadership qualities with a strong intellectual capacity and a clear communication style to bring the group through its next phase of growth and development,” he said. “I am very proud of the organisation we have built and the strength of its people, and leadership teams. Origin is well positioned to capitalise on its scale and competitive advantages as it continues to address the increasingly complex and sophisticated service requirements of primary food producers and amenity professionals.”

Origin chair, Rose Hynes, thanked Mr O Mahony for his commitment and contribution to the group. “Tom joined the business in 1985 and has made an invaluable contribution during his 35 years with the group,” she said. “He has been a driving force behind the growth and development of Origin to become an international agri-services business.”