New Talamh Awards to recognise smart farming

A major new awards scheme to recognise smart farming and outstanding rural enterprise in Ireland has been announced.

The Talamh Awards, which are being run in partnership with the RDS in Dublin, are “designed to recognise the success, tenacity and dedication of the Irish agriculture and rural sector as a key contributor to the Irish economy”, according to RDS president Bernie Brennan.

The face of farming was being reshaped along with changes to the Irish environment and climate – reflected in the recent winter, she said.

When combined with rapid changes in consumer preferences for food, there was a need for the kind of innovation “rarely required in previous generations”. The RDS going back centuries had always encouraged the best farming practices, and the Talamh Awards meant it would continue in that vein, she added.

Judging panel

The judging panel which includes leading agriculture research figures and industry representatives is to be chaired by John Dardis, the former politician and retired farmer. The awards, he said, would showcase best practice over a wide range of areas from sustainable farming to emerging business, and those who are driving the industry forward in the challenging scenario post Brexit, while a new EU common agricultural policy was being introduced.

Further details are available www.talamhawards.ie