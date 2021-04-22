Nestle sales rise amost 8% as home working fuels Nespresso demand

Nestle sales grew more than twice the rate analysts expected as the Swiss food giant sold more Nespresso capsules to people working from home while restaurants stocked up as they started reopening.

Sales rose 7.7 per cent in the first quarter on an adjusted basis, the fastest in years and setting chief executive Mark Schneider up to achieve his goal of reaching annual mid-single digit growth.

China was a growth motor for Nestle, making Asia its best-performing region. Elsewhere, the company’s strong position for at-home consumption also boosted sales.

Analysts will probably increase their organic-sales estimates to the higher end of a 4 per cent to 5 per cent range, according to Cedric Besnard, an analyst at Citi.

In February, Schneider said sales growth may cross the threshold of 4 per cent this year and should at least match last year’s 3.6 per cent pace. – Bloomberg