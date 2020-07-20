Nestlé Ireland announce €110,000 investment in FoodCloud

Nestlé Ireland has announced a €110,000 investment to work with FoodCloud, the Irish social enterprise that works with more than 700 charities and community partners to redistribute surplus food to families in need.

FoodCloud has seen an exponential rise in the demand for its services following the Covid-19 lockdown. The funding will be used to improve access to food that specifically meets the nutritional needs of families and children, that FoodCloud’s current surplus supply cannot always meet.