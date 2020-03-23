Nando’s and Subway shut Irish restaurants due to coronavirus

Sandwich chain Subway will close its 159 Irish outlets on Monday, following on from closures by other operators including Nando’s and McDonald’s.

Subway said it it had authorised its franchise owners to close all stores by 5pm on Monday. “We took this decision as we want to continue doing everything in our power to keep people safe,” the company said.

In addition to its 159 Irish outlets, Subway has a 2,413 stores in the UK which will also close.

Elsewhere, casual dining chain Nando’s has already closed all of its restaurants across Ireland and the UK“to help limit the spread of Covid-19”.

Nando’s, which has 12 restaurants in the Republic and 7 in Northern Ireland, said it took the decision to temporarily close all of its restaurants on Sunday.

“Eat in, collect and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice and our remaining food will be given away to those who need it most across the community,” the company said in a statement.

The decision from the two chains came after UK prime minister Boris Johnson called for pubs, clubs and restaurants to shut in the country on Friday, although he said they could continue with a takeaway service.

McDonald’s said yesterday that they would shut all of their restaurants across Ireland and the UK by 7pm on Monday, a move which the Irish Farmers Association said is a big blow to the beef sector here.

Expansion

Nando’s had been looking to expand its presence here, the company said as recently as September when it filed statutory accounts. The accounts, for the period to February 24th 2019, showed that the business had turnover of €26.9 million in the year and made a pre-tax profit of €3.4 million. Nando’s Chickenland Ireland Limited employed an average of 459 staff over the 12 month period.

“The company’s strategy is to continue to grow in terms of restaurant numbers, profitability and market share. The company has opened 12 restaurants in the last 10 years and will continue to look for more sites to open where appropriate,” the directors said when the accounts were filed in September.

In the UK, Nando’s has more than 400 restaurants which have now been shut.