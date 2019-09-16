More than 250,000 to attend National Ploughing Championships

More than 250,000 visitors, as well as exhibitors, buyers and visitors from more than a dozen countries are to descend on Co Carlow this week for the annual National Ploughing Championships.

The event, now in its 88th year, will take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, from Tuesday to Thursday. It is designed to showcase Irish food, farming and culture.

Representatives from Turkey, the USA, the UK, Uganda, Germany, India, Poland, Ghana, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Saudi Arabia, Lativa and the Netherlands will also take part.

All sectors of the food chain are represented from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, and cookery competitions.

There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display featuring an extensive range of cutting edge agricultural technology and equipment, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

Manufacturers and agents will be present with specialist sales advisors and technical experts available for free consultations.

Visitors can take the opportunity to admire livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare. This year will see the introduction of a new agritech pavilion which will include interactive demonstrations.

The British Embassy in Ireland will showcase UK agritech at this year’s championships for the first time.

The tech being showcased includes “Norman the farming robot”, an autonomous precision scouting and spraying robot developed by Harper Adams University.

Demonstrations

Norman demonstrations will take place at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm in the demonstration area, on all three days of the event. There will also be demonstrations in platooning, vision systems and laser weeding.

Organisers have this year pledged that the event will be “green” with sustainability at its core. They have said no waste will go to landfill as a segregated waste collection system has been put in place.

Visitors will be presented with a three-bin system; food waste (which will be converted into electricity by an anaerobic digester), mixed dry recyclables and general waste.

There will also be bottle recycling units throughout the site. Caterers are ensuring that as much as possible of their single use items are made from compostable materials and are also offering a 50 cent reusable cup discount on all teas and coffees.

Organisers have said there will be an “unprecedented number” of diverse businesses, exhibiting at the “Local Enterprise Village”. The Innovation Arena also returns and will showcase technologies and cutting edge ideas.

Entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland have brought the number preparing to plough in Carlow to over 300 for the three days. This year the introduction of the new novice reversible class will attract more young people into the competition.

Among the other attractions set to return this year are fashion shows, sheep shearing, hunt chase, fun fair, food trail, craft demonstrations, pony games, live music and dancing, vintage ploughing, threshing, fun fair, loy digging, and a motor show.

Gardaí are reminding those making the journey to plan it carefully, select the appropriate route and follow directions of gardaí and stewards.

Following consultation with event organisers, local authority and other stakeholders a comprehensive traffic management plan has been put in place ahead of the event.

Speaking at Carlow Garda Station Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes said: “We would advise anyone travelling to the site to visit Garda.ie and identify the traffic route appropriate to them and not to use or rely on Sat Nav devices.

“Allow ample journey time, follow the directional signage and instructions of Garda personnel and stewards along the route and above all drive safely.”