Meat processing firm ABP announces increase in cattle prices

As farmers’ blockaded a Co Cork retail distribution centre on Friday, one of the State’s largest beef processing companies ABP announced it would increase the base price for cattle from Monday.

However the firm said it was “at a complete loss” to understand why the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) “pursued a course of irresponsible, disruptive and illegal action at retail distribution centres this week”.

Early yesterday morning, IFA president Joe Healy joined some 30 farmers to blockade Lidl retail distribution centre near Charleville, the second such protest this week.

The blockade prevented trucks getting into premises, all with the aim of highlighting the ongoing poor prices being paid to Irish beef farmers A queue of articulated lorries had pulled up at side of the road, off the main Cork-Limerick N20.

Farmers had placed a tractor and a couple of large rolled bales of hay to block the entrance but there was little of the confrontation of the previous day at an Aldi centre in Naas.

ABP claimed the “timing of this stunt” was motivated for “competition for membership between traditional and new farm organisations”. The move follows recent tractor protests in Dublin city by “independent” farmers as well as factory blockades last summer. During those events the IFA was criticised for its lack of participation.

It also said the IFA was aware the indications pointed towards a cattle price increase after Tuesday’s meeting of the beef taskforce - the industry and farming body established to oversee previously agreed sector reforms .

However Mr Healy strongly rejected criticisms. “We base what we do on fact and information and our information during the summer was that the markets that we were putting our beef into in the UK and Europe weren’t getting any more per kilo of beef than we were getting.

“We, as a reputable organisation representing 72,000 farmers, could not go to factory gates and expect a price increase and that’s why we went after the €100 million subsidy package and we got it.

“But now the markets have moved on and.... according to the Bord Bia Price Index, a gap has widened up between what Irish farmers are getting and farmers are getting elsewhere.

Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Trade said on Friday that while beef farmers are going through a very difficult time “dialogue is better than confrontation. “ I would appeal to the farmers to get into the negotiations, get into the task force meetings and implement the deal that is already on the table,” he said.

Among those farmers feeling the impact was Pat O’Driscoll who travelled to the blockade from Valentia Island in Co Kerry because he felt there “has to be movement on beef prices if beef farming is to survive”.

“The last year has been torrid. I’ve been selling forward stores and that market has been affected as well because the guys who are finishing cattle can’t get a price in the factor or can’t even get cattle killed,” he said

Denis Duggan from Doon in Co Limerick said that if it wasn’t for his off farm job, he would not survive on the 30-40 suckler cows and finishing animals he produces on his 100 acre holding of marginal land.

“At the moment, I’m taking a loss on every animal. If it wasn’t for the BEAM (Beef Exceptional Aid Measure) €100 million compensation package, it would be far worse. It’s not huge money, €40 per suckler cow, but it does help cover the cost.”

The truck drivers were clearly not happy but were relatively philosophical as they in most cases turned around to bring their loads back to suppliers.

One driver bringing a load of crackers, biscuits and rice cakes was preparing to return to Dublin after the farmers had prevented him from entering the Lidl premises.

“There’s not much I can do - I just want to get the job done and finish up for the day and go home to my family but I can’t do that now,” he said with a weary shrug.

Meanwhile a Lidl spokeswoman said the company appreciated the importance of communication with farming representatives and last week, Lidl had constructive discussions with both the IFA and the Beef Plan Movement.

“We are supportive of the work of the beef taskforce and hope they can make positive progress rapidly in the interest of all parties.”