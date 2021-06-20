McDonald’s to hire 800 extra staff in coming months

Fast-food giant McDonald’s plans to hire an an extra 800 people in the Republic, boosting its workforce here to almost 6,000.

The chain said at the weekend it expected demand to increase in its restaurants in coming months as Government eases pandemic restrictions.

A statement said that the jobs would be in 19 out of 26 counties, including Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said the pandemic had hit many people’s job opportunities and threatened the future of high streets.

“The moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve,” Mr Pomroy said.

He pointed out that 22 local franchisees ran its 95 restaurants around the Republic.

Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said the news was a welcome boost.

“As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald’s planning for expansion and growing its workforce,” he said.

Danny McCoy, chief executive of employers’ group Ibec, said McDonald’s had been a leading employer here since the 1970s.