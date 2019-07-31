Listless performance nutrition undermines Glanbia earnings

Shares in Glanbia fell by as much as 15 per cent in Dublin in early trading after it revised its full-year earnings guidance downwards following a “disappointing” first half for its flagship performance nutrition business.

The company grew wholly owned revenues by 11 per cent on a constant currency basis to €1.758 billion from €1.478 billion a year earlier in the first six months. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was down 15.3 per cent to €111.4 million from €123.7 million.

The company announced adjusted earnings per share of 36.69 cents, down 10.8 per cent versus the same period a year earlier.

Glanbia said its performance nutrition division recorded a 30.2 per cent drop in ebitda to €46.9 million, which it attributed to a number of factors, including business seasonality, consumer channel shift in Europe and difficult global trade dynamics in key international markets.

The division reported a 13.4 per cent rise in revenues to €620.1 million from €519.6 million a year earlier, largely on the back of its $350million SlimFast acquisition.

SlimFast delivered 24.3 per cent of revenues growth for the unit although this was partially offset by volume decline of 8.2 per cent and price decline of 2.7 per cent.

Chief executive Siobhán Talbot described the unit’s performance as “disappointing” and the company subsequently revised its guidance downwards on the back of it saying it now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of between 88 cent to 92 cent cents versus consensus forecasts of 98.5 cents.

“Overall while we have positive momentum across many parts of the group, this has increased our caution for the remainder of the year,” said Ms Talbot.

In a note to investors, Davy said the respective changes imply an ebitda out-turn in the region of €160 million versus its current forecast of €200 million.

Total group profit for the first six months was €83.3 million, down €14.9 million on the same period a year ago.

Glanbia said the performance nutrition business is expected to perform better the second half although its warned continuing trade tensions could impact on revenues.

The company, which declared an interim dividend of 10.68 cents per share, said its nutritionals solutions unit, reported a 27 percent rise in revenues, driven by strong volume grown and the $89 million Watson acquisition in February.