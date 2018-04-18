Lacpatrick Dairies seeks merger

Lacpatrick Dairies is bidding to merge with other producers following recent approaches from local and international players.

The Co Monaghan-headquartered dairy cut milk prices last month on the back of weak markets, sparking concern amongst farmers.

Chairman Andrew McConkey said on Wednesday that Lacpatrick’s board agreed at a emergency meeting to begin merger talks.

Mr McConkey said that the board meeting on Tuesday April 17th agreed to identify the best way forward for suppliers, shareholders, staff and customers.

“This may or may not include partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and other opportunities to consolidate the dairy industry,” he explained.

“The decision by the board of Lacpatrick comes following a number of approaches from international and national companies from the sector in recent months.”

Lacpatrick has operations in Derry, Dublin, Fermanagh, Monaghan and Tyrone.