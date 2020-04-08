Kerrygold owner Ornua reports record €2.3bn turnover for 2019

Ornua, the State’s largest dairy exporter, has reported a record €2.3 billion turnover for last year on foot of a “stand-out year” for its flagship Kerrygold brand, which generated €1 billion in sales for the first time.

However,the group warned that the coronavirus crisis had triggered a major slump in global dairy demand, which would negatively impact the business in the coming year.

It said demand for its foodservice products had fallen sharply on foot of shutdowns of the foodservice and hospitality sectors in Europe and the US, while stay-at-home directives had changed “consumer usage”.

Despite the reversal, Ornua said it would continue to purchase product from member co-ops in line with 2020 agreements.

“This will see Ornua carry the risk and cost of stockholding on behalf of our members, going some way towards providing a level of security in these uncertain times,” it said.

The group’s strong performance last year saw its operating profit increase by 21.5 per cent to €49 million. It paid a total year-end bonus of €26 million to members, an increase of 37 per cent on the previous year.

Ornua processes nearly 45 per cent of the Republic’s near eight billion litre milk pool on behalf of a 33-strong group of co-ops, processors and food firms.

Kerrygold is the top-selling butter brand in Germany and the number two in the US.

“We are pleased to report a strong trading performance for 2019, despite a challenging global environment characterised by economic uncertainty due to US tariffs, Brexit and market volatility,” Ornua chief executive John Jordan said.

“ Post year-end this trading complexity has increased significantly due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mr Jordan said Kerrygold had a stand-out year in 2019, becoming the first billion-euro Irish food brand.

“The strength and impressive growth of Kerrygold allowed Ornua to pay a brand premium of €18.5 million to our member co-ops for Kerrygold butter, cheese and milk powders,” he said.

2019 also saw the opening of a new €30 million Ornua pizza cheese facility in Spain.