Kerry trading profit rises 12.1% in year of mega-deal miss

Kerry Group said on Tuesday its trading profit grew 12.1 per cent in 2019 to €903 million as its sales and profit margins expanded in a year that ended with the food group missing out on its biggest-ever acquisition bid.

Group sales expanded by 9.6 per cent to €7.2 billion, as its key taste and nutrition business delivered business volumes growth by 4 per cent, while its consumer foods unit, home to brands including Dairygold, Denny and EasiSingles cheese slices, saw its volumes decline by 2.2 per cent after losing a major contact with retailer Tesco.

Earnings per share rose by 8.3 per cent when currency fluctuations were stripped out – coming in at the upper end of the company’s forecast for 7 per cent to 9 per cent growth.

“We are pleased with the business performance and the strategic development of the group in 2019,” said chief executive Edmond Scanlon. “Taste & Nutrition delivered good volume growth, particularly against the backdrop of softer market volumes in some developed markets.

Kerry Group lost out in December in its bid to buy the nutrition business of US chemicals group DuPont, missing out on a deal that would have been the record-setting deal for an Iseq-listed company. Instead, rival International Flavors and Fragrances reached a $26.2 billion (€24.2 billion) agreement with DuPont for the business.

Kerry has never commented publicly on the attempted purchase and there was no reference to it in the earnings statement.

Broken down by division, sales in the taste and nutrition business, which sells ingredients to the beverages, confectionary and culinary food industries, reached €6 billion, while consumer foods revenues came to €1.3 billion.

Looking ahead, Kerry has given a wide earnings per share growth guidance of between 5 per cent and 9 per cent for 2020, which includes an estimated impact in the first quarter to its Chinese business as a result of the coronavirus.

“Over the past number of weeks, we have been working with our team in China to manage the ongoing developments relating to the coronavirus. Our first priority remains the safety of our people and their families,” the company said. “Our team in China are taking all appropriate protective measures in our facilities and we are working with the Chinese authorities, our customers and other stakeholders to manage through the situation.”