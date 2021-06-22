Kerry’s food preservation play

Cantillon: Irish food giant champions new technologies with €853m acquisition

Kerry has announced its €853 million purchase of preservatives maker Hare Topco, which trades as Niacet. File Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Kerry has announced its €853 million purchase of preservatives maker Hare Topco, which trades as Niacet. File Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

 

Meat production has a large environmental impact, producing greenhouse gas emissions. The land used for meat production is increasingly encroaching on wild habitats, opening doors for pathogens to jump to domesticated animals and humans. Think of swine flu and avian flu. We don’t yet know how or where Covid-19 originated.

And there is growing consumer anxiety around food safety – about 700 million people get sick every year from eating unsafe food products – which have heightened since the emergence of Covid-19.

Making fresh meat last longer would arrest – to a point – some of these issues and could reduce the mountain of food waste being produced each year. It is increasingly being looked at by the food industry as a way of decreasing its carbon footprint and becoming more sustainable.

This is the backdrop to Kerry’s €853 million purchase of preservatives maker Hare Topco, which trades as Niacet. While food preservation is already a focus for Kerry, the Niacet deal, announced yesterday, significantly increases its presence in the fast-growing sector.

The Irish company said the deal comes at a time of growing demand for longer-lasting food as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of waste.

It said Niacet had “clear leadership positions” in bakery and pharma, and cost-effective low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food. Niacet’s complementary capabilities would enhance Kerry’s existing food protection and preservation strategy to offer new products and technologies in a broader market, it said.

Kerry’s calling card is to acquire businesses with cutting edge food technologies that can be applied to a wider range of products. Last year it bought Canadian probiotics company Bio-K Plus International and is in the process of working Bio-K’s suite of biotics into a new line of functional foods. The Niacet deal is the latest play by the Irish food group in this space, while also exiting legacy businesses, with the sale of its consumer foods’ meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland announced late last week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.